A PEMBROKESHIRE business has been shortlisted for an award through Careers Wales.
Bluestone Wales has been shortlisted for the Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda at the 2023 Careers Wales Most Valued Partner awards. They have been shortlisted alongside Adra, EDF Renewables UK, Viridor and Wynne Construction.
Hywel Dda University Health Board – which provides care to residents in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire – has also been shortlisted for the Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award alongside Castell Howell, Morgan Sindall Construction, Principality and The Celtic Collection.
They are amongst 40 organisations shortlisted in eight categories for work in providing career support to pupils in schools and recognise employers who have worked with Careers Wales over the last 12 months to deliver impactful and engaging career experiences to pupils in Wales.
As it is Career Wales’ 10-year anniversary as an all-Wales company, there is also a special award for outstanding achievement of employers who have supported schools over the past decade – which is what Castell Howell are up for.
The awards are being sponsored by Vaughan Gething, Welsh Government minister for economy.
Nikki Lawrence, Careers Wales chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Valued Partner Awards 2023 this year with the support of the minister for economy.
“This event allows us to thank businesses for providing pupils with meaningful experiences and empowering them with work-related knowledge that will help them shape their futures.
“Bringing employers and schools together to provide valuable careers learning helps inspire and motivate the younger generation and future workforce of Wale.
“2023 is a special year for the awards, as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary and recognise one employer who has gone above and beyond over the decade to help young people learn more about the world of work.
“I look forward to welcoming all shortlisted organisations to the historic Pierhead building on 22 November and wish them the best of luck.”
Vaughan Gething added: “The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful future careers.
“Thank you to the employers shortlisted in the Valued Partner Awards this year for providing young people with the opportunity to interact with them, allowing them to broaden their horizons and discover where their interests lie. It will help ensure they can be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow.
“I also want to thank our excellent national careers service, Careers Wales, for their hard work over the last decade. A huge good luck to all those nominated.”
The full list of finalists are:
Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award
- Castell Howell
- Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Principality
- The Celtic Collection
Best Newcomer
- Bute Energy
- In The Welsh Wind Distillery
- JCB
- Robertson
- Wrexham Lager
Best Ongoing Relationship with a School
- Dwr Cymru – Welsh Water
- Microchip
- Morganstone
- Social Care Wales Workforce Development Programme
- Welsh Slate
Most Supportive Small Business
- Kidslingo/Wibli Wobli Nursery
- LGD Twist Salon
- Newport Pets
- Ripple Marketing
- The A2B Tyre Shop
Outstanding Personal Contribution
- Chris Hooper – Torfaen County Borough Council
- Colette Afaya – Airbus
- Gwenno Williams – Gwynedd Council
- Kathy Roberts – Brother Industries UK
- Rhys Bebb – Screen Alliance Wales
Most Supportive Work Experience Employer
- Brooklyn Motors
- Cefn Mably Farm Park
- Cottage Coppicing
- M Delacy & Sons Holding Ltd
- Jac-Y-Do Nursery
Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace
- Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board
- Caerphilly County Borough Council
- S4C Canolfan yr Egin
- Griffiths
- ISG
Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda
- Adra
- Bluestone Wales
- EDF Renewables UK
- Viridor
- Wynne Construction
The awards will take place on November 22 at the Pierhead building at the Senedd in Cardiff.
