Bluestone Wales has been shortlisted for the Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda at the 2023 Careers Wales Most Valued Partner awards. They have been shortlisted alongside Adra, EDF Renewables UK, Viridor and Wynne Construction.

Hywel Dda University Health Board – which provides care to residents in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire – has also been shortlisted for the Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award alongside Castell Howell, Morgan Sindall Construction, Principality and The Celtic Collection.

They are amongst 40 organisations shortlisted in eight categories for work in providing career support to pupils in schools and recognise employers who have worked with Careers Wales over the last 12 months to deliver impactful and engaging career experiences to pupils in Wales.

As it is Career Wales’ 10-year anniversary as an all-Wales company, there is also a special award for outstanding achievement of employers who have supported schools over the past decade – which is what Castell Howell are up for.

The awards are being sponsored by Vaughan Gething, Welsh Government minister for economy.

Nikki Lawrence, Careers Wales chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Valued Partner Awards 2023 this year with the support of the minister for economy.

“This event allows us to thank businesses for providing pupils with meaningful experiences and empowering them with work-related knowledge that will help them shape their futures.

“Bringing employers and schools together to provide valuable careers learning helps inspire and motivate the younger generation and future workforce of Wale.

“2023 is a special year for the awards, as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary and recognise one employer who has gone above and beyond over the decade to help young people learn more about the world of work.

“I look forward to welcoming all shortlisted organisations to the historic Pierhead building on 22 November and wish them the best of luck.”

Vaughan Gething added: “The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful future careers.

“Thank you to the employers shortlisted in the Valued Partner Awards this year for providing young people with the opportunity to interact with them, allowing them to broaden their horizons and discover where their interests lie. It will help ensure they can be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow.

“I also want to thank our excellent national careers service, Careers Wales, for their hard work over the last decade. A huge good luck to all those nominated.”

The full list of finalists are:

Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award

Castell Howell

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Morgan Sindall Construction

Principality

The Celtic Collection

Best Newcomer

Bute Energy

In The Welsh Wind Distillery

JCB

Robertson

Wrexham Lager

Best Ongoing Relationship with a School

Dwr Cymru – Welsh Water

Microchip

Morganstone

Social Care Wales Workforce Development Programme

Welsh Slate

Most Supportive Small Business

Kidslingo/Wibli Wobli Nursery

LGD Twist Salon

Newport Pets

Ripple Marketing

The A2B Tyre Shop

Outstanding Personal Contribution

Chris Hooper – Torfaen County Borough Council

Colette Afaya – Airbus

Gwenno Williams – Gwynedd Council

Kathy Roberts – Brother Industries UK

Rhys Bebb – Screen Alliance Wales

Most Supportive Work Experience Employer

Brooklyn Motors

Cefn Mably Farm Park

Cottage Coppicing

M Delacy & Sons Holding Ltd

Jac-Y-Do Nursery

Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace

Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board

Caerphilly County Borough Council

S4C Canolfan yr Egin

Griffiths

ISG

Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda

Adra

Bluestone Wales

EDF Renewables UK

Viridor

Wynne Construction

The awards will take place on November 22 at the Pierhead building at the Senedd in Cardiff.