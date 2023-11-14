The company has been working since September on a £300,000 investment in the town which is essential to keep gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, which will enable them to keep people warm for generations to come.

Much of the work involves upgrading the gas pipes in the Station Road area of the town. The next phase of work will begin on Wednesday, November 22, and Wales & West Utilities has agreed with Carmarthenshire County Council that it will manually control the traffic travelling over the rail crossing using ‘stop go’ signs. This form of traffic management will be in place for around five weeks and motorists are advised to allow for sufficient travel time.

Adam Smith is managing the upgrade work for Wales & West Utilities. He said: “We are pleased with the progress we’re making with this work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Carmarthenshire. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities is hoping to finish the work in March 2024. Anyone who has any questions about the work can contact the customer service team on 0800 9122999 or through social media at @WWUtilities on X (formerly Twitter) or at www.facebook.com/wwutilities.

Wales & West Utilities brings energy to 7.5m people across the south-west of England and Wales.

If you smell gas or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call 0800 111 999 straight away and engineers will be out to help at any time of the day and night.