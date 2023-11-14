Police are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body on a Pembrokeshire beach on Remembrance Sunday.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the death was not being treated as suspicious and that the man’s next of kin had been identified.
The police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found on a beach near Penally, Tenby on Sunday, November 12 2023.
“Next of kin have been identified. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here