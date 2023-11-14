Police are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body on a Pembrokeshire beach on Remembrance Sunday.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the death was not being treated as suspicious and that the man’s next of kin had been identified.

The police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found on a beach near Penally, Tenby on Sunday, November 12 2023.

“Next of kin have been identified. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”