A digital subscription is the best way to read our news site online, as subscribers have unlimited access to news articles, with fewer ads and interruptions.

In addition to unlimited access to articles and fewer ads, subscribers can also enjoy monthly savings on big brands through the reader rewards scheme, as well as puzzles that you can play online.

Readers can subscribe for just £6 for the first six months or get an annual subscription at only £26 (50% off the full price of £52) if they join before the promotion ends.

After the six-month trial period, the monthly subscription will be renewed at £4.99 per month.

Visit the subscribe page for further details.

This deal is only for new subscribers, but if you're already a subscriber, there are other ways to enjoy money-saving benefits.

Existing subscribers can enter our November prize draw with giveaways of luxury Chococo chocolate hampers for seven lucky winners. To be eligible to enter, subscribers must have started their digital subscription before 17th November 2023, be a UK resident and over-18.

Reader Rewards offer hundreds of deals, discounts and special offers on big brands to all our subscribers.

Visit our Reader Rewards page for details on how to access the deals.

*Terms and conditions apply. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. After the six-month trial period, monthly subscription will be charged at £4.99 per month. After the one-year trial period, annual digital subscription will be charged at £52 per year. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Newsquest Media Group reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details. Please see our Terms & Conditions for full details.