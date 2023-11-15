Dyfed-Powys Police were called after it was reported that a man was possibly carrying a knife in the area around Panteg Road.

Officers, including armed police, attended “immediately” and the area was searched.

Following their investigations, Dyfed-Powys Police provided an update saying that the man had found the knife on the beach and was carrying it home “to ensure it could not cause any harm”.

A police spokesperson said: “[Tuesday] afternoon we received a report that a man was seen possibly carrying a knife in Aberaeron.

“A number of our teams were sent to the area to carry out a full search, and it was established that a walker had found a knife on the beach and was taking it home to ensure it could not cause any harm.

“We would like to thank those who gave information to help our enquiries, and reassure that we are satisfied the individual had good intentions. For this reason, we urge people not to name the individual involved on social media.”

Officers remained in the area throughout Tuesday afternoon searching the area and speaking to witnesses. During this time, no further sightings or calls were made and no threats were reported.

Dyfed-Powys Police has information about the laws around carrying knives, which can be found at: dyfed-powys.police.uk.