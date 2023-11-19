It will follow their annual BBC Radio 3 broadcast of their Advent Carol Service and legendary jolly romp of popular Festive songs in their second home – The Maypole Pub.

The group will be singing their hearts out in glorious close harmonies and provide the City with the best Christmas Extravaganza since Christmas in Hollywood, which packed the Cathedral two years ago.

Promising some cracking singing, rivalling King’s College Carols down the road, combined with some cheeky warbling to equal Michael Bublé, Eartha Kitt and Bing Crosby, The Gents, resplendent with Santa hats and Reindeer antlers is the one perfect seasonal vocal entertainment treat in Pembrokeshire you won’t want to miss.

The BBC Music Magazine describes them as having ‘immaculate blended responsive and interactive singing to rival even The King’s Singers.

The Tabernacle is situated in Goat Street off Cross Square and doors open at 7pm for seats to be chosen before the 7.30pm show.

Parking is freely available in nearby city car parks.

Admission is £15 cash or card at the door although to guarantee not queueing, getting into this popular event with limited seating, and being seated in ‘best seats’, you can reserve a priority seat at £20 in advance by emailing davidsonsmusic2020@gmail.com who are promoting this sensational seasonal event.