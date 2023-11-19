The farm is one of only 30 turkey farms in the UK, and the only farm in Wales, independently recognised for producing the highest quality turkeys to the Golden Turkey® standard.

This guarantees traditional breeds of turkey renowned for their flavour which are free-range, reared to full maturity and are dry plucked and game hung.

Golden Turkeys® are never given additives for growth promotion and are reared up to twice as long as the majority of commercially produced turkeys resulting in well matured, flavoursome meat.

Dry plucking is how turkeys and game birds have been traditionally prepared for centuries and for good reason. The birds do not take on water and importantly it allows for the birds to be hung. This hugely improves the flavour, texture and juiciness of the meat and provides that all important golden, crispy skin after cooking.

David and Kate from Postance Poultry said: “We are proud to be one of only 30 turkey farms in the country recognised as producing the very best turkeys for Christmas.

Help us to preserve these time-honoured methods of rearing turkeys by supporting your local turkey farmer if you can.”

Once you have that all important Christmas turkey, Golden Turkey® farmers - recognised as the gold standard when it comes to rearing turkeys - have the following top tips for cooking the perfect Christmas turkey:

• Don’t go from fridge to oven. Take the turkey out of the fridge 2 hours before cooking. This means more even cooking all the way through and a juicier bird

• Avoid stuffing the cavity. If your turkey is trussed, it is best to remove the string before cooking to allow the air to circulate and more even cooking. For this reason, we don’t

• recommend stuffing the main cavity as it can stop the turkey cooking evenly and properly. You can place an apple or peeled onion in the cavity instead for added flavour

• Cook your turkey upside down. Cook your turkey breast side down to start with as the white meat cooks quicker than the dark leg meat and wings. This keeps the juices in the breast and prevents it from becoming dry.

• Rest. After cooking, allow the turkey to rest for 30-60 minutes but do not cover! The bird continues to cook even when it is out of the oven and covering the bird can result in the meat becoming dry and overdone. It can also result in soggy skin.

Postance Poultry turkeys are also stocked in Dewi James butchers in Cardigan and Aberystwyth Farmers Market.