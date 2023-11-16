Philip Clarke’s Thirty years of the Arts in North Pembrokeshire exhibition is at Fishguard Library Gallery until the end of the month.

Described as ‘a photographic study of the important contribution that artists make to our lives’. The exhibition charts the changing face of the visual arts in north Pembrokeshire over the last three decades.

“It is not a complete record or compendium,” says Philip. “But, rather, it tells a story of how artists help shape our view of the world through their work.”

In his photographs, Philip Clarke has captured key individuals and creative moments and in doing so, has sought to reveal the variety of skills and the dedication of each artist.

“North Pembrokeshire is defined by the abundance of its artistic talent, which is evolving to include new and exciting art forms,” says Philip.

The exhibition chronicles the work and influence of some of the leading artists working in north Pembrokeshire over the last thirty years.

It ranges from the campaign by Parc to prevent a radar installation on St David’s Aerodrome in the late Eighties, through to the influence of Fishguard Arts Society, the creation of the Last Invasion Tapestry by Elizabeth Cramp, and the community projects initiated by Lizzy Stonhold.

It ends with the icons produced by Sara Crisp for the Cathedral Shrine, which will still be viewed in hundreds of years.

“The exhibition captures some of the joy and quirkiness that artists have brought to our lives, the influence that artists have had on each other, as well as showing the innovative ways of working that a new generation of artists is producing,” said Philip Clarke.

“I am aware that this exhibition is not complete but hope to remedy this subjective view in a later exhibition.”

Philip is predominantly a landscape photographer, but also photographs of people and local events.

He is a connoisseur of the darkroom, saying: “Why exhaust yourself in front of a screen, when you can have the ecstasy of building an individual image from a combination of light and salts. There is really no contest.”

The exhibition is available to view in Fishguard Library Gallery during library opening hours until the end of this month.