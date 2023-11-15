POLICE are investigating reports of an alleged assault in the early hours at a rugby club.
Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of an assault which is said to have taken place at Fishguard RFC between 12am and 1am on Saturday, September 30.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with any information which could help the investigation, to come forward.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that has taken place inside Fishguard RFC on September 30, 2023, between 12am and 1am.
“Anyone present at the club at or around the time of the incident, please get in contact with police via 101, quoting crime reference number 23000947361”.
