Angle’s all-weather lifeboat was launched on Wednesday, November 8 following reports of a “despondent man threatening to enter the water” in the Milford Haven area.

The lifeboat was launched at 6.01pm following a request for assistance from the Coastguard.

After searching for an hour, the crew was stood down as the man had been found by the police.

The lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again by 7.30pm.

The volunteer crew received a report of a second missing man at 5.45am on Tuesday, November 14.

“The crew were paged again to assist Police and local Coastguard Rescue Teams in the search for a high risk missing male in the Castle Pill area,” an Angle RNLI spokesperson said.

“However, as the crew were preparing to launch the request was cancelled as the casualty had been located.”

The Angle RNLI crew aid a yacht which had been struggling with the conditions. (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

Angle RNLI had also been called out on Thursday, November 9 after reports that a yacht with two people on board was struggling with the conditions.

The yacht was attempting to make its way to Milford Marina, but had been making no headway.

The lifeboat was launched at around 11.21am and arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

“Following an assessment of the situation the yacht was escorted in and safely berthed alongside the lock pits,” said an Angle RNLI spokesperson.

The lifeboat then returned to the station and was readied for further service by 1pm.