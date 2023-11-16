The path between Aberarth and Aberaeron, which is the footpath 43/20 and 38/9 Aberaeron-Aberarth is closed from today – Thursday, November 16 – and will be closed until further notice following a landslide according to Ceredigion County Council.

The affected area is shown by the black solid line on the map, with the alternative routes highlighted in blue and pink.

There is an alternative route for people to walk, which is either via the beach or via the footway alongside the A487.