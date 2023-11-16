The Torch Theatre will be holding WiFi Wars early next year in a fun interactive game show.

It will be hosted by Steve McNeil who is team captain on UK TV’s comedy/gaming show Dara O’Briain’s Go 8 Bit and helped by Rob Sedgebeer, the Guinness World Record breaking tech whizz.

Wifi Wars is perfect for game show fans as it invites audience members to log in on their smartphone or tablet and compete in a range of games, puzzles and quizzes to win the show as well as win prizes.

The Guardian described the show as ‘Not to be missed’ and it has been named as Critic’s Choice by Time Out and featured on the Hot List of the Times as well as the Top Ten London Geek Nights Out by Metro.

WiFi Wars will be at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Saturday, January 6. There are two shows at 2pm and 7pm, with different quizzes in each. The 2pm show is recommended for people aged six and over, with the 7pm show recommended for ages 12 and over.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13.50 for under 26s and £50 for a family ticket. Tickets are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.