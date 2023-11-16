OUR 3,000 Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been taking some stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.
They have been taking great photos of rainbows and stormy skies, beach scenes, night views of landmarks like Carew Castle and the River Cleddau and of course the famous puffins.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
