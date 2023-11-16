OUR 3,000 Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been taking some stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.

They have been taking great photos of rainbows and stormy skies, beach scenes, night views of landmarks like Carew Castle and the River Cleddau and of course the famous puffins.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle at night.Carew Castle at night. (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunset at Marloes beachSunset at Marloes beach (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Broadhaven SouthBroadhaven South (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: 'Can you capture my good side please?''Can you capture my good side please?' (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fast-flowing River Cleddau at nightFast-flowing River Cleddau at night (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stormy clouds and rays of sunlight at LlangwmStormy clouds and rays of sunlight at Llangwm (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over Newport PembsRainbow over Newport Pembs (Image: Susan)

