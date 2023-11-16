The Old Point House in Angle was one of nine Pembrokeshire businesses to have been listed in this year’s prestigious Good Food Awards, announced this week.

The pub, which is reached via a tidal causeway, specialises in fish, seafood and seaweed harvested off the Pembrokeshire coast or grown in its Secret Sea Garden.

Jonathan Williams took on the Old Point House last year after years serving award-winning food from Café Môr – a street food outlet made from a former fishing boat which regularly served customers at Freshwater West Beach and at festivals.

Jonathan Williams harvesting seaweed from his secret sea garden. (Image: Cafe Mor)

The Old Point House has been extensively refurbished to make the most of its original features. It serves food in its restaurant, and, in the summer, in its garden where Café Môr is now permanently located.

Typical dishes cooked up by head chef Charlie Cowgill-Pang include flaked haddock and cockle chowder, kale and baby potatoes with house focaccia; a Welsh beef and laverbread burger with home-made pickles, Welsh Sea black butter and seaweed sauce, and laverbread Welsh cakes with ice cream.

The pub was awarded a Good Food Awards Blue Ribbon. The awards are given to those who excel in food quality, service, and value - with the judges making their decisions based on customer feedback, votes, and online reviews.

“I opened The Old Point House because I wanted a permanent base from which to champion Welsh food from the sea,” said Mr Williams.

“This historic pub – a former pirates’ haunt, set right by the sea – is the perfect location: beautiful, atmospheric and as close as possible to our Secret Sea Garden where many of our ingredients are grown.

Jonathon is growing a variety of seaweeds which have naturally seeded on hemp ropes. (Image: Cafe Mor)

“It is amazing to receive this award so soon after re-opening during extremely difficult times for the hospitality sector, we have always been a little different and champion local seafood and seaweeds from the wonderful Pembrokeshire coast.

“We have a fantastic hard-working team here and it is great that they have been recognised this way.”

In June, Mr Williams spoke to the Western Telegraph about creating a secret sea garden to supply his busy kitchens.

The sea garden is designed by creating an area of hemp ropes where seaweed and shellfish can naturally seed. This provides anchor points for the millions of seaweed and shellfish seeds that are floating in the sea looking for something to attach to.

“We’re just letting nature do what it does best,” he said.