Wayne Gordon, 43, of Water Street in St Clears appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 14 facing charges of assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault of an emergency worker.

Gordon is alleged to have assaulted a woman in Carmarthen on November 9 and 13.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer on November 9, also in Carmarthen.

The defendant was remanded in to custody, and will return to court on November 21.