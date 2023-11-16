A MAN has been accused of attacking a woman twice in a matter of days and assaulting a police officer.
Wayne Gordon, 43, of Water Street in St Clears appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 14 facing charges of assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault of an emergency worker.
Gordon is alleged to have assaulted a woman in Carmarthen on November 9 and 13.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He is also accused of assaulting a police officer on November 9, also in Carmarthen.
The defendant was remanded in to custody, and will return to court on November 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article