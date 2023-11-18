The 240 runners donned dazzling costumes and had neon lights for a 5k fundraising event to raise money for a new defibrillator and to support the upkeep of the Milford Waterfront parkrun course.

The event on Milford Waterfront saw runners of all ages and abilities take part in a memorable evening, with a lively atmosphere that left everyone with a smile.

Alongside the run, there was also a fundraising raffle, hot drinks and cakes. Prizes for the raffle were donated by participants in the run as well as Freckles Café and Furniture Directory in Freystrop. Drinks were provided by Derek and Eraine Kozel and the raffle was organised and run by Jane Jones.

There was also a heartwarming turn of events as London-based Accord Marketing reached out to the event director Karen Lewis to offer a brand-new defibrillator to them.

The company – which is known for its commitment to community support – made the donation of the defibrillator in memory of their chief creative officer Mark John who died on October 31, 2021, at the age of 47 after a heart attack. He had been at Accord for almost 30 years and Accord had chosen London Hearts, a charity providing defibrillators to communities, in his honour.

The defibrillator – which was presented by Accord’s PA Tracy Morris at the event – is the fifth to be provided to a company or organisation in memory of Mark and there are currently three more planned.

Thanks to this donation of the defibrillator, the parkrun organisers have now ensured that there is a defibrillator at the start of the course and one further along the course, which means that should someone suffer with a heart attack or cardiac arrest, a defibrillator will be nearby no matter where on the course it happens.

Karen Lewis said: “We’re so grateful to receive a new defibrillator from Accord Marketing; it means that we can now keep one at the start line and have another one out on the course. Hopefully, we’ll never have to use them, but they’re so important and can help save lives.”

Karen and fellow event director Jon Phillips thanked all who took part in the event and supporting the event including those mentioned above, the marshals for guiding and supporting participants and Karl Sutton for helping with the setup as well as Freckles Café who opened their doors to provide hot drinks and cakes to participants.

There is a regular parkrun event at Milford Waterfront every Saturday morning at 9am. Participants can run, jog or walk. Anyone wishing to take part can register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ and bring along their barcode on the day of the run.