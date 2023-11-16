Our live feed has now finished.
- Emergency services have been called to 'an incident' on St Julian Street in Tenby.
- Dyfed-Powys Police have asked people to avoid the area.
- The Welsh Ambulance Service have said one person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
