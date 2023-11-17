Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre will be broadcasting a live performance from the Met Opera in December.

The performance will be the Met Opera’s Florencia En El Amazonas by Mary Zimmerman.

The opera will bring to life the mystical realm of the Amazon. It is sung in Spanish and inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Márquez. The 1996 opera by Mexican composer Daniel Catán focuses on Florencia Grimaldi, an opera diva who is played by soprano Ailyn Pérez. Florencia returns to her native Brazil to perform and to search for her lost lover who vanished into the jungle.

Also starring in the opera is Gabriella Reyes as journalist Rosalba, Greer Grimsley as the ship’s captain, Mattia Olivieri as the first mate, Mario Chang as Arcadio the captain’s nephew, and Nancy Fabiola Herrera and Michael Chioldi as feuding couple Paula and Álvaro. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will be on the podium.

The Met Opera: Florencia En Al Amazonas will be broadcast live at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, December 9 at 5.55pm. Tickets cost £20 or £18 for concessions, under 26 tickets cost £9. Tickets are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.