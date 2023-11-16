A spokesperson for the police said: "Christopher has been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing the appeal."

POLICE are appealing for information after a 75-year-old man has been reported missing in Haverfordwest.

An appeal has been launched after the man, Christopher, was reported missing in the Withybush area.

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, fawn coloured trousers, black shoes and possibly carrying a red carrier bag.

Christopher has been reported missing from the Withybush area. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Anyone who has information on where Christopher is, or who has seen him, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/JeC5e, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101, or by direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information about this appeal, quote the reference: DP-20231116-155