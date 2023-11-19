The charity – which is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board and covers the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire areas – has launched its eighth Give a Gift appeal to help make patients in hospital over the festive period to have a more comfortable stay.

During the appeal, anyone can choose to buy a gift from a selection of items that are carefully chosen by the health board’s patient experience team which includes items like toiletries, eye masks, hair products, puzzle books and distraction items.

The gifts will be distributed across all of the health board hospitals in the three counties.

Louise O’Connor, assistant director (legal and patient support), said: “The Give a Gift appeal is an opportunity to do something special for those who can’t make it home for the festive season.

“To everyone who chooses to give a gift, a huge thank you for your support. Just purchasing that something small for a patient such as a toiletry item or puzzle book will make a big difference to their Christmas.”

Alongside donations made by the public, the proceeds from this year’s Hywel Dda Christmas Jumper Day will go towards purchasing items on the gift list. The Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Friday, December 8 and anyone is welcome to wear their favourite festive outfits and make a donation.

To give a gift, visit the gift list at https://amzn.eu/if9QL51 and to take part in the Christmas Jumper Day, contact fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk or call 01267 239815. Donations of £3 can also be made by texting GIVEAGIFT to 70490.