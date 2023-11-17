Totally Welsh, founded in 1990, currently employs around 110 people across three sites and has become a household name for quality locally sourced Welsh milk and other dairy products.

It is expected that the new distribution hub, at a 10,000 square feet site off Penarth Road in Cardiff, will initially create five new roles, with further jobs expected to be created in the coming years.

Totally Welsh had a turnover of £17 million in 2022, and the expansion in to Cardiff is set to allowing it to scale up its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business services across south east Wales.

“Totally Welsh has always been about more than just dairy for us. The brand embodies the Welsh community spirit,” said John Horsman, general manager of Totally Welsh.

“This new hub isn't merely an expansion; it's a reinforcement of our ongoing commitment to bring high-quality, local produce to more people while championing job creation and sustainability.”

John Horsman, general manager of Totally Welsh, standing outside the new Cardiff distribution hub. (Image: Totally Welsh)

As well as supplying supermarkets, hospitals, schools and independent retailers, Totally Welsh delivers bottled milk to more than 7,000 doorstep customers. Although primarily supplying people and businesses in Wales, it also delivers three times a week into England, with delivery vehicles reaching as far as Southampton.

The company’s milk bottles are processed on the first new large-scale glass bottling line built in the UK in 40 years, which saw an investment of over £1 million.

By using reusable materials and reducing food miles by sourcing locally, Totally Welsh aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Our milk is locally sourced, drastically cutting down journey times to our plant,” said Mark Hunter, managing director of Totally Welsh.

“Additionally, we've fitted solar panels on our factory roof as a backup to our main power supply, and we're making strides in recycling - our poly bottles already include recycled content.

“We're in the process of shifting our fleet to electric vehicles, especially for city-centre operations. It's not just about meeting benchmarks, but about setting new, greener standards for the industry.”

Totally Welsh has received support from the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) with sustainability, workforce development, and market expansion

"The support from AGP has been invaluable,” said Mr Horsman. “From marketing insights to tactical business advice, their guidance has been a cornerstone of our expansion strategy and sustainability goals.

“This expansion aligns perfectly with our long-standing commitment to sustainability. We're not just bringing jobs to Cardiff; we're bringing a vision for a greener, more sustainable future.”