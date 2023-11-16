Chris Hood, 36, admitted three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one each of taking an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to two counts of observing a person doing a private act and one each of voyeurism by recording a private act and voyeurism by installing equipment or constructing/adapting a structure.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Hood’s offences were committed in Newport (Gwent) and Chepstow.

The defendant, of Penwaun, Penparc, Trefin, Haverfordwest, was jailed for 26 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.