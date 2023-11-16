Emergency services were called to St Julian Street in the town shortly after 10am on Thursday, November 16 following reports that the man had fallen from the roof of a property he was working on.

Two ambulances attended the scene, before the man was taken by the Wales Air Ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area throughout the day as emergency services remained at the scene.

As the man had reportedly fallen while at work, the incident was reported to the Health and Safety Executive.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called 10.10am to an incident in Tenby.

“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were supported by an operations manager and a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“One person has been flown to the University Hospital of Wales.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police were called just before 10.20am this morning (Thursday, November 16) to a report that a man had fallen off a roof while working on a property in St Julian Street in Tenby.

“The man has been taken to hospital.

“Due to the nature of the incident the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”