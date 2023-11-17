The alleged assault took place at around 10.30am on Monday, October 23 at Dale seafront.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that a number of men are believed to have been involved, with one attending hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: DP-20231023-116.

You can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.