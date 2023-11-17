Police officers are investigating a seafront assault which resulted in one man needing hospital treatment.
The alleged assault took place at around 10.30am on Monday, October 23 at Dale seafront.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that a number of men are believed to have been involved, with one attending hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: DP-20231023-116.
You can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here