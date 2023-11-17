Officers say that the collision happened at around 10am on Monday, October 23 and involved a bike and a white Ford Transit van.

The collision took place on the B2327 just outside Dale.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quote the reference number 23001045726.

You can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.