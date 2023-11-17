A Milford Haven woman has appeared in court accused of failing to remove household waste and rubbish from her home.
Lisa James, 21, of Howarth Close, was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.
The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.
James is alleged to have breached the notice by failing to remove all refuse and household waste and failing to dispose of accumulated waste at her home address.
She appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Thursday, November 17.
The case was adjourned to November 30 for James to enter a plea.
%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article