Lisa James, 21, of Howarth Close, was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.

The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

James is alleged to have breached the notice by failing to remove all refuse and household waste and failing to dispose of accumulated waste at her home address.

She appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Thursday, November 17.

The case was adjourned to November 30 for James to enter a plea.

%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")