THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme but are taking a break this week to showcase some of the stunning pictures our members post each week.

Western Telegraph: Waves at Marloes Beach.Waves at Marloes Beach. (Image: Charlie May (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Autumn in Benton WoodsAutumn in Benton Woods (Image: Ceri A Brown (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Old cottage near CamroseOld cottage near Camrose (Image: Robert Page (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Withybush WoodsWithybush Woods (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rock formation at Freshwater EastRock formation at Freshwater East (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Marine Walk. Fishguard.Marine Walk. Fishguard. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.