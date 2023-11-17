The case of Naomi Ward, 38, whose address was given as a PO box in Haverfordwest, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15.

The court heard how, on April 23 this year on the A478 at Plwmp, Ward’s Vauxhall Zafira was seen by a police officer ‘constantly speeding, crossing the central road markings, including double solid white lines and swerving within the lane’.

The officer was unable to deal with her as he had a member of the public in his vehicle, so contacted a colleague, PC 1180 Williams, to stop and speak to the defendant.

PC Williams spotted the Zafira and activated his in-car video system to record the manner of driving.

He witnessed the vehicle swerving in the lane and speeding. He put on his vehicle’s blue lights and siren to indicate to Ward to pull over. However, she failed to react to the lights and siren and continued south.

The court heard that Ward’s vehicle continued to swerve in the lane several times, crossing the central white lines and travelling at speed.

In Plwmp the Zafira was seen halfway across the double solid white lines in the village.

The Zafira continued to contravene the double solid white lines and travel at speed before it was finally stopped by PC Williams.

Ward was charged with driving in a public place without due care and attention, in that her driving fell below that of a careful and competent driver.

She did not appear in court and magistrates found the case proved in her absence.

They fined Ward Amount of fine £440 and endorsed her driving licence with five penalty points Ward must also pay £110 costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

Magistrates made a collection order for the total of £726 to be paid in full by December 13 this year.

