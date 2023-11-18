Adam Cornelius became depressed and had started drinking more following a split from his former partner at the beginning of the year.

At an Aldi store in Pembroke Dock on April 17, Cornelius, 50, became abusive and aggressive towards store manager Andrew Baker.

Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, November 8, that Cornelius had moved to the Powys area following the incident, and had begun to turn his life around.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening behaviour at last week’s hearing.

Grace Carson, prosecuting, said it was around 9pm when Cornelius had entered the Pembrokeshire store.

“He looked around the shop for alcohol,” said Ms Carson.

“Andrew Baker is the store manager, he told him he would be refused service as he was intoxicated. “He said he was not interfering with anyone [and swore at Mr Baker]. Numerous people were present, including children.

“He was aggressive and swearing so the police were called. He has a long criminal history but mainly related to theft.”

Michael Kelleher, acting for Cornelius, said: “He was homeless at the time or in temporary accommodation. He has now been moved to Newtown and found proper accommodation.

“He was working at a hotel in Tenby at the time. His ex came in and caused a ruckus so he was sacked. He became depressed and turned to drink. He was looking for more in the shop and resorted to this behaviour.

“He has a very chequered history, but this is his first stable accommodation since 2000, so hopefully this is the turning point.

“He was working in a factory in Welshpool up until 7-8 weeks ago, until his blood pressure meant he had to take sick leave.”

Cornelous was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months – this means he will not be punished if he keeps out of trouble for the next year.

He was told to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.