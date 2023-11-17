What has been described as a large landslide on the tramline between Saundersfoot and Wiseman's Bridge.

The Dramway path between Saundersfoot and Wiseman’s Bridge goes through three tunnels and the landslide is said to have taken place between the long tunnel and Wiseman’s Bridge on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said that the authority has put up barriers to prevent access to the area, and is inspecting the damage from the rockfall.

“We have been made aware that the barriers and signs have on occasions been moved and that some walkers are continuing to use the path,” said the spokesperson.

“By ignoring the signage, users are placing themselves at unnecessary risk.”

A Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority spokesperson said: “Pembrokeshire County Council maintain this section of the Wales Coast Path and have closed off the route to the public following the landslide.

“They are currently inspecting the damage and we await further updates from them.”

This the second landslide in the area, with one also happening last week.