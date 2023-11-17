Thomas Driveways and Landscaping Ltd, of 4 Lady Park, Tenby (SA70 8JH) is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence would allow the company to establish an operating centre to keep two goods vehicles and two trailers at Thomas Driveways, The Ridgeway, Penally (SA70 7RL).

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by December 7.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.