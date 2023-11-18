The Welsh Government has issued a notice that on December 1, traffic will be temporarily prohibited from using a number of major roads throughout south and west Wales to allow for the safe transportation of the wind farm components which comprise an abnormal load.

The affected roads are:

The length of the A40 from its junction with Goodwick Roundabout to the Wales/England border, east of Monmouth, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts along the route.

The length of the A40 from its junction with Scotchwell Roundabout to its junction with the A4076 at Salutation Square Roundabout, Haverfordwest including the circulatory carriageway of Salutation Square Roundabout.

The length of the A487 from a point 1km north of Fishguard Square, Fishguard to its junction with Cardigan Roundabout, including the circulatory carriageway of that roundabout.

The length of the A4076 from its junction with Salutation Square Roundabout, Haverfordwest, to its junction with Victoria Bridge Roundabout, Milford Haven, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts along the route.

The length of the A477 from its junction with St Clears Roundabout to its junction with Waterloo Roundabout, Pembroke Dock, including all circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts on this route.

The length of the A48 trunk road from its junction with Pensarn Roundabout, Carmarthen, to its junction with Pont Abraham Roundabout, including all circulatory carriageways of roundabouts on the route.

A48 trunk road from its junction with High Beech Roundabout, Chepstow, to the Wales/England border near Chepstow.

A48 trunk road from the junction with the M4 slip road at Earlswood Interchange to its junction with Sunnycroft Roundabout, Neath Port Talbot, including all circulatory carriageways of roundabouts on the route.

The length of the A483 trunk road from its junction with Pont Abraham Roundabout to the junction with Llandeilo Roundabout.

The A465 from its junction with Llandarcy Roundabout to the Wales/England border at Llangua, Monmouthshire, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts and all entry and exit slip roads along the route.

The length of the A470 from Coryton Interchange, Cardiff, to the junction with Tarrell Roundabout, Brecon, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts and all entry and exit slip roads along the route.

The length of the A4060 from its junction with Abercanaid Roundabout to the junction with Dowlais Top Roundabout, Merthyr Tydfil, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts on the route.

The A4232 from its junction with Capel Llanilltern Roundabout and its circulatory carriageway to Culverhouse Cross Interchange and all entry and exit slips on the route.

The A4042 from the M4 Junction 25 (Caerleon) to Hardwick Interchange, Abergavenny, including the circulatory carriageways of all roundabouts along the route.

The A449 from Coldra Interchange, Newport including its circulatory carriageway and hamburger junction to the junction with the A40 at Raglan Interchange including all entry and exit slip roads.

The A466 from its junction with Newhouse Roundabout to the junction with High Beech Roundabout, Chepstow, including the circulatory carriageway of both roundabouts.

The A48 motorway from its junction with the M4 at Junction 29 (Castleton), Newport, to its junction with A48 Eastern Avenue, Cardiff, including all entry and exit slip roads along the route.

The M4 from the Wales/England border east of Junction 23 (Rogiet) to its junction with Pont Abraham Roundabout including all entry and exit slip roads along the route.

The M48 motorway from a point 450 metres east of Junction 2 (Newhouse) to its junction with the M4 at Junction 23 (Rogiet) including all entry and exit slip roads.

The order will come into force at 00.01 on Friday, December 1 and will be in place for the full day, with a rolling block of vehicles as needed and advised by signs and police and attendants.