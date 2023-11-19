The service onboard the Stena Nordica last week was to remember the sinking of the SS St Patrick during the Second World War.

The SS St Patrick was a passenger and mail ferry that was bombed by the German Luftwaffe on Friday 13th June 1941, en-route from Rosslare Harbour to Fishguard.

The bomb struck her fuel tanks around 20km from the port of Fishguard and set them on fire. The ship broke in half and sank within minutes, with 30 crew members and passengers losing their lives.

This year members of Fishguard and Rosslare town councils, the Fishguard Sea Cadets and Goodwick Scouts, members of Fishguard and Goodwick Royal British Legion and the crew of the Stena Nordica were present at the ceremony.

They were joined by the family of the late Thomas Pierce of 5 Harbour Village, Goodwick.

Mr Pierce was in the engine room of the SS St Patrick when it was bombed by the Luftwaffe but luckily survived.

One of seven siblings, Mr Pierce sailed on the SS St Patrick, The St David, The St Andrew and the Caledonian Princess.

He married Myra O'Regan after many trips and meetings at Rosslare Harbour and they settled in Rosslare where they had four children. His sons also went on to have a passion and a love for the sea also.

Mr Pierce, whose nephew Frank lives in Goodwick, died in 1997 aged 91, he was the last surviving crew member of the SS St Patrick.

His family was moved to attend the service, took place some 10 miles west of Strumble Lighthouse on Saturday November 11.

They said that the history of the SS St Patrick was of great importance and sentiment to them.

During the service the Last Post was played by Rhys Osborne of Goodwick Brass Band, the Nordica’s flag was lowered to half-mast, a minute’s silence was observed, and poppy wreaths laid at sea.