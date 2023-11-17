A MAN is accused of breaching a court order by being drunk and abusive in the street.
Emrys Phillips, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, is charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order in St Clears on October 31.
It is alleged that he was drunk and causing a disturbance in the street, and, when a police officer went to speak with him, was swearing and being disruptive.
This is said to have put him in breach of a criminal behaviour order imposed by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
Phillips did not attend the hearing, and concerns were raised in a psychiatric report over whether he would be fit to enter a plea.
Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the case for two weeks, where it will be decided if Phillips is fit to enter a plea, or whether he is deemed unfit and a trial of issue is needed.
