McDonald's Restaurants Ltd has applied for a new premises licence for its McDonalds Restaurant at Unit G, Haven’s Head Business Park, Milford Haven. The chain has been planning to build a restaurant at the site previously occupied by Paul Sartori Furniture.

The licence would allow for hot food and drinks to be served for consumption on and off the premises between 11pm and 5am, Monday to Sunday.

The full application can be during normal business hours at County Hall, Haverfordwest by prior arrangement or at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing.

Any representations relating to the application must be made in writing by December 4 to either licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.