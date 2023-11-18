The house, which was completed in 2022 with a high quality finish, features a large open plan kitchen, dining and living room; two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms with potential to add a third bedroom on ground floor.

It has ground floor and first floor balconies with sea views, a generous garden, of about 0.2 acres, and terrace as well as a smart courtyard with ample off-road private parking.

The property is set in an elevated position in the quiet hamlet of Cilgwyn on the edge of Newport and within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

While the property does not qualify as a ‘passive house', it has been designed and constructed to adhere to passive house standards. It uses triple-glazing and specialist insulation to maintain temperature, as well as a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) system to optimise airflow around the property and conserve heat.

Underfloor heating areas provide input. Hot water is generated from a solar array and electricity generated by photovoltaics. When the weather is cloudy, the system draws on mains electricity.

There is currently no battery storage, but the system is capable of being upgraded for that purpose. The architect is a local passive house specialist and all the installers and contractors were local. There is a modern log-burner designed to comply with passive house standards.

The stunning views from Ffordd Cilgwyn (Image: Savills)

“I love the striking design and energy efficiency of this property, while the sea views are stunning,” said Daniel Rees, property agent with Savills who is selling the house for £825,000.

For more information contact Daniel at Savills, Cardiff, on 029 2036 8915.