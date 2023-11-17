The weather warning – for rain – is set to come into force at 00.00am on Saturday, November 18 and will be in place for 10 hours until 10am the same day.

The warning covers the whole of Pembrokeshire as well as Whitland and Laugharne.

Despite the weather warning, the Met Office is predicting that during the day, there will be sunshine and showers, with the heaviest rain predicted for the early hours of the morning and then the sunshine and showers to be throughout the afternoon and evening in Haverfordwest with up to a 90 per cent chance of rain in the morning, lowering to 10 per cent at some times throughout the day. This is the same for Tenby as well.

The same is predicted for Fishguard, however, not much rain is predicted for the afternoon, with most of the day predicted to be cloudy and a low of less than five per cent chance of rain in the early afternoon.

The Met Office advises that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, that there could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services and flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.