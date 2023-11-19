Mould in the home is a headache any time of the year but since it often occurs because of condensation, it can become a real problem in the Autumn and Winter months.

As we approach the peak time for mould in the home, Brits are being warned that a common painting mistake they might be making could actually make it a lot worse.

The DIY experts at Homebase have issued a warning to Brits about using anti-mould paint correctly as well as shared some tips on the best ways to tackle the problem itself.

Homebase also identified windows as a problem spot with 14% having mould issues. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The home and garden enthusiasts commented: "Anti-mould paint can be a great solution, as it makes walls inconducive for mould to live on, whether it’s a chemical that prevents the mould directly or a formula that insulates the walls".

Jimmy Englesoz, Product Manager at Ronseal and all-round DIY pro, added: “It’s a common mistake for people to use anti-mould paint and then paint over with a colourful paint. Anti-mould paint needs to be your topcoat with the biocide protecting the surface of your walls to work correctly. If you paint over it, you’re painting over the protective barrier and giving mould a surface it can live on.

“Another common mistake is letting condensation build up on it within 24 hours while the paint sets. If you’re painting in a bathroom and then shower straight after, allowing moisture into the room will impact the finish and therefore the effectiveness of the biocide as a result.”

Homebase also noted that poor ventilation when drying clothes indoors and cooking, damp and humidity, particularly in the bathroom and kitchen, can all make mould worse.

The warning follows a survey of 2000 people, conducted by Homebase, which revealed that a staggering 85% of people have encountered mould in their homes.

Following the research, Homebase has created a new heatmap of the key house hotspots that you should be checking for mould.

Study Homebase's mould hotspot map for the most common places that mould is found. ( Homebase) (Image: Homebase)

How to deal with mould issues

Removing mould safely is important, according to Homebase.

Here are five key steps to follow:

1. Treat any damp issues first, as this can be a driving factor.

2. Then, remove mould by wiping down walls and surfaces with a fungicidal wash, which can be left for 24 hours.

3. Thoroughly rinse with clean water.

4. Wear protective gear such as rubber gloves and a face mask, as mould spores can travel in the air when cleaning.

5. Use anti-mould paint as a topcoat and reapply periodically to keep mould away.