The defendants were charged with drink and drug driving, careless driving, and failing to report a crash.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

FELIX HUGHES, 35, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, admitted driving while high on cannabis.

Hughes was driving a Honda Civic on the A477 at Neyland on February 12. When stopped and tested, he recorded having 6.1 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

Hughes pleaded guilty to drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 10.

He was fined £184, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £74 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for a year.

STEFFAN EVANS, 23, of Min Y Rhos in Bronant, has been banned from the roads after being twice the drink drive limit.

Evans was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A484 from Cardigan to Llechryd on October 29. When breathalysed, he recorded having 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty, and was disqualified from driving for 19 months at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on November 15.

Evans was fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

DARRYL EVANS, 48, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, has denied careless driving and failing to report a crash.

It is alleged that Evans was driving a Fiat Doblo without due care and attention at Scolton Manor Country Park on March 26.

Evans is accused of then being involved in a crash with a Renault. He has been charged with failing to report the crash, and failing to stop after a crash.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the three offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

The case was adjourned, and will next be heard in Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on January 4.