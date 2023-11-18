Lee Anderson-Warnes, 25, of no fixed abode, stole a pair of shorts worth £24.99 from Sports Direct in Aberystwyth on June 30..

Anderson-Warnes, formerly of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

The defendant was handed a nine-month community order, and must complete nine months of alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was ordered to pay £24.99 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

Anderson-Warnes was also banned from any Sports Direct store for nine months.