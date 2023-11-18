A MAN has been banned from Sports Direct stores for nine months after stealing a pair of shorts.
Lee Anderson-Warnes, 25, of no fixed abode, stole a pair of shorts worth £24.99 from Sports Direct in Aberystwyth on June 30..
Anderson-Warnes, formerly of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on November 15.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant was handed a nine-month community order, and must complete nine months of alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
He was ordered to pay £24.99 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
Anderson-Warnes was also banned from any Sports Direct store for nine months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here