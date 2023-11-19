The defendants are accused of threatening a man, breaching reporting restrictions, and criminal damage.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

MARK ION, 52, of Dewing Avenue in Manorbier, has denied threatening or abusive a man in Haverfordwest.

Ion was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress against a man at the Probation Service offices in the town on October 30.

He pleaded not guilty on November 10 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Ion was bailed, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

OWEN LUCAS, 49, of High Street in Fishguard, has admitted owning the a website and social media pages which identified the mother of a child who was subject to reporting restrictions.

Lucas was named as the proprietor of a website and the associated Facebook page and YouTube channel between November 19, 2020, and April 30 last year, where posts were published identifying a woman as the mother of a child who was subject to anonymity under Section 45(3) of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act.

He was also accused of failing to surrender to court bail at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 14 last year.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 15, Lucas pleaded guilty to reporting proceedings involving a person under 18 years of age in breach of a section 45(3) direction, and failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time.

He was remanded in to custody, and the case was adjourned until November 28 for sentence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

ALED BURGESS, 31, of St Dogmaels, is accused of damaging almost £500-worth of pot plants.

Burgess is charged with criminal damage over allegations that he damaged a woman’s pot plants, worth £490, in St Dogmaels on August 18.

No plea was entered at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on November 15, and the case was adjourned until November 29.

Burgess was granted bail until that date.