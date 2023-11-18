Summary

Traffic in Pembrokeshire: Roads closed in Gumfreston and Lydstep

Traffic
By Clare Snowdon

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Reports of flooding
  • B4318 Tenby
  • Whitewell road, Lydstep
  • Police issue warning
  • Pembrokeshire Council have closed the roads

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos