Lydstep Holiday Park & Supermarket, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lydstep Haven Holiday Park, Lydstep Haven, Tenby, Pembrokeshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The inspection took place on October 10.

Areas inspected by a food safety officer included: hygienic food handling, where they scored generally satisfactory; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, the standards were found to need necessary improvements; management of food safety outcome was generally satisfactory.

Out of Pembrokeshire's 403 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 289 (72%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.