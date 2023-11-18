This unmissable opportunity to discover Carew Castle and its Walled Garden dressed for Christmas will be available free of charge every Friday to Sunday, from 1 December to 17 December, between 4.30pm-7.30pm.

As well as the spectacle of the east face of the Castle lit up to stunning effect, visitors can also look forward to spellbinding light displays in the Walled Garden, where a magical garden has been created for all the family to enjoy, featuring a brand new ‘glow in the dark’ games and activities area.

Nest Tearoom will be open until 7.30pm during these weekends, serving a mouthwatering array of festive favourites.

Carew Castle Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “We have added atmospheric new displays for 2023 and are opening up more of the Castle than last Christmas. This event remains free of charge to benefit our local communities and say thank you for their support throughout the year.

“We are illuminating and decorating the Castle sensitively, with displays that enhance the inherent beauty of this spectacular site. This really is an event not to be missed and we hope it becomes an annual fixture in everyone’s Christmas calendar.”

Each weekend will feature some very special live musical performances from local choirs, including the Quaynotes and Cleddau Flute Choir. Further information, including times, can be found on the Carew Castle website.

No Christmas would be complete without an appearance from Santa, and during the first few weeks of December, the iconic man in red will be taking time out from his busy schedule to visit the Castle. Santa will be available to callers in his magical Grotto in the Walled Garden every weekend between 2 December and 17 December, from 11am-5pm. There is a small charge to meet Santa and receive a gift. Grotto slots must be booked in advance at www.carewcastle.com.

Entry to Glow is free and there is no need to book. It will be open every Friday to Sunday from 1 December to 17 December, 4.30pm-7.30pm.