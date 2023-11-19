But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.2% annual decline.

The average Pembrokeshire house price in September was £239,037, Land Registry figures show – a 4.6% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Pembrokeshire was above the 0.5% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Pembrokeshire fell by £7,800 – putting the area 16th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Monmouthshire, where property prices increased on average by 4.7%, to £368,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blaenau Gwent lost 11.2% of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Pembrokeshire spent an average of £214,800 on their property – £7,200 less than a year ago, but £62,500 more than in September 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £266,100 on average in September – 23.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Pembrokeshire in September – they increased 4.7%, to £335,596 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.7%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 4.7% monthly; down 3.1% annually; £211,571 average

Terraced: up 4.5% monthly; down 3.9% annually; £177,555 average

Flats: up 4.1% monthly; down 4.2% annually; £115,242 average

How do property prices in Pembrokeshire compare?





Buyers paid 11.2% more than the average price in Wales (£215,000) in September for a property in Pembrokeshire. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £368,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in Pembrokeshire. Monmouthshire properties cost 3.1 times the price as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£118,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

Pembrokeshire: £239,037

Wales: £214,912

UK: £291,385

Annual change to September

Pembrokeshire: -3.2%

Wales: -2.7%

UK: -0.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales