A SUSPECTED cannabis farm has been uncovered by police.
Dyfed-Powys police officers executed a raid on the evening of Friday, November 18, at was is thought to be an unoccupied building on Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland.
Police have remained at the scene following the early evening raid.
The police are yet to release an official statement.
We’ll bring you updates as soon as we have them.
