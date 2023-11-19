Adam Jones’ role will involve overseeing the development of the new horticultural village at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show, liaising with key stakeholders and bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities to the event.

Adam, a renowned gardener from Brynaman, Carmarthenshire, known as ‘Adam yn yr Ardd’ [Adam in the Garden], will be a familiar face and voice to many.

He has developed a large fanbase on social media with over 26,000 Instagram followers [@adamynyrardd]. Adam is also a children’s gardening book author and a regular guest on BBC Radio Cymru and S4C programmes Prynhawn Da and Heno.

Adam’s appointment follows on from the horticulture section being axed from this year’s Royal Welsh Show, due to the “extreme financial challenges” faced by organisers.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society [RWAS] said it had made significant operating losses in the wake of the pandemic and amid rising costs and inflation.

The society revealed the horticulture section of the show has been losing around £40,000 each year and it had experienced a significant operating loss last year, which is predicted to continue if costs are not cut.

It said the decision was taken this year but that big plans were being put in place to revamp the section for 2024 – starting with Adam’s appointment.

The promotion of horticulture is one of the society’s key charitable objectives and plans are underway to establish a new horticultural village at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show, celebrating all aspects of horticulture in Wales.

“I am delighted to be offered this fantastic opportunity to work with the society and excellent individuals from across Wales to realise the potential of the new horticultural village,” said Adam.

“I support wholeheartedly the vision to inspire, educate and collaborate and this will prove crucial in re-igniting the prestige of the horticultural section as an integral part of the show.”

Show director, Richard Price, added: “When the RWAS chief executive and I met Adam, we were both hugely impressed by his energy and vision.

“Adam has so many fantastic ideas to make the horticultural section an interesting and vibrant area. We are looking forward to working with Adam, and our team of volunteers and stakeholders from across the industry to bring the new horticultural village to life in time for next year’s Royal Welsh Show.”

Adam will take a lead on the revamped section. The role will involve overseeing the development of the new horticultural village, liaising with key stakeholders and bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities to the Royal Welsh Show.

Adam began gardening when he was only three, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. Now, with over 20 years of gardening experience, he advocates organic and nature-friendly gardening and strives to encourage and enhance biodiversity, working with schools and community groups.

“I'm really looking forward to encouraging a new generation of exhibitors and growers to compete and celebrate their work, with a big focus on education,” added Adam.

“The opportunities to work together with groups across Wales and promote horticulture are endless.

“The horticultural section has a long and rich history of showing Wales at its very best on an international stage and we now have a golden opportunity to develop and celebrate Welsh horticulture further.”

Adam will be joining his new employers at the upcoming Winter Fair, being held later this month, as a guest speaker.

For further information about the Winter Fair or to buy tickets, visit the RWAS website.