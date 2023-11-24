During a visit to Blaencennan farm in Llangadog to highlight issues affecting common land farmers in Wales she listened to

concerns around the Habitat Wales scheme as well as the importance of Welsh communities and the Welsh language and how the farming industry ties into that.

Mrs Dodds also welcomed Rural Affairs Minister for Wales Lesley Griffiths MS on the visit as well as representatives from the National Farmers Union.

Mrs Dodds MS said: “It was a pleasure to visit Blaencennan farm today alongside the Minister Lesley Griffiths MS and representatives from the National Farmers Union.

"Many farmers across Wales are being faced with an uncertain future and they desperately need our support.

"My hope from this visit is that the concerns of the farming community are listened to and acted upon.

"The Habitat Wales scheme is laden with pitfalls caused by incorrect mapping of farmland areas and a considerable low compensation offer to farmers that will leave them worse off.

"If we are going to be serious about the creation of a sustainable farming model, then it is vital that we fix these errors before the scheme is launched.

"It is clear to see that farmers want to do the right thing by helping the environment and by working together we can bring a brighter and greener future for Wales.”