Back by popular demand after a successful gunging in last year, the great Pembrokeshire Charity Gungefest 2023 took place on Friday, November 17.

With a host of willing volunteers subjected to various colourful buckets of gunge emptied over their heads.

Martin Jones from Ogi, Jon Howcroft from Celtic Timber, and Iwan Thomas from PLANED, collectively organised the event, kindly hosted by Haverfordwest County Football Club.

“This has truly been such a rewarding community endeavour” said Martin from Ogi.

“Building on last year’s success in such a short space of time, has yet again delivered a great outcome in raising funds for a charity which supports young people.

“Although, I hoped this year we would have done a cake sale, rather than being gunged again!”

Iwan Thomas from PLANED who is more used to suits and meetings, than buckets of gunge, described the event: “Turning up at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on the Friday, it was amazing,” he said.

“Celtic Timber has provided the big gazebo and planters for the gunge to be mixed, and the ground staff at the football club were amazing in helping everyone deliver what was a great event.”

The first to be gunged on the day was Haverfordwest Coach, Tony Pennock, who started off proceedings, with an avalanche of buckets containing a rainbow of coloured gunge being poured over him, to huge cheers from the crowd.

Soon to follow being willingly subjected to the gunge were the main organisers in Martin, Jon and Iwan, as well as the Captain of Haverfordwest County, Luke Tabone. They were also followed by colleagues from Ogi Broadband, and prospective Labour parliamentary candidate, Henry Tufnell.

Pure West Radio Breakfast presenter Tom Dyer reported live from the event and ended up being gunged himself by the merry messy band of volunteers.

With just over £1,000 now raised, all involved are glad that through a fun and messy endeavour, a serious message was able to be conveyed around the need for supporting those charities and projects which support our young people in need here in Pembrokeshire.

Plans are now already being put in place for next year, as more volunteers for getting gunged for charity and raising much needed funds for BBC Children in Need, are coming forward.

“For us to all step out of our comfort zones and subject ourselves to being uncomfortable, laughed at, and looking ridiculous for a short space of time, is nothing compared to what many young people sadly have to deal with daily,” said Jon Howcroft from Celtic Timber.

“This is just us working together to give something back to our communities, and highlight through a fun one-off event, what we, and others strive to do, on a daily basis.”

You can still donate by clicking on the gungefest link above or going www.justgiving.com/page/gunge-fest.