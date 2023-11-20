The Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town project, the second ‘levelling-up’ award in the county, has been given a total of £10,543,627.

The council bid is one of seven awards in Wales in the latest funding round, totalling £110,636,632.

The project includes enhancement to the public realm and green infrastructure to improve the experience of people who visit and encourage longer visits.

Upgraded pedestrian connections will link Main Street, Common Road via the Parade and Westgate Hill to bring visitors directly into the main town centre.

Improved lighting and street art, plus updated signage will invite visitors to explore Main Street and the historic Mill Pond views.

The long-term vacant Eastgate Centre will be reviewed and assessed to determine its potential for redevelopment for alternative usage.

Pembroke St Mary North county councillor, and Cabinet Member for Planning & Housing Delivery, Cllr Jon Harvey welcomed the news.

“Personally, it’s great to see that the council’s Levelling Up bid for the ‘Pembroke Westgate to Eastgate - Levelling Up Pembroke Town’ has been approved by the UK Government to the tune of £10.5m and shows that the UK Government fully supports this administration’s regeneration aims for the town.

“We look forward to working with UK Government Officials in respect of the next steps to bring this project to fruition.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Cllr David Simpson said: “I’m delighted that the UK Government has again shown backing for the key regeneration work that Pembrokeshire County Council is carrying out.

“I thank our council officers who have worked hard to secure this Levelling Up funding in what the UK Government recognised as a high quality bid.

“I look forward to the project progressing and playing a major role in a bright future for Pembroke town centre.”

Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, The Region and Climate Change, Cllr Paul Miller, added: “This is extremely good news and this award is another vote of confidence from the UK Government on Pembrokeshire County Council’s work to regenerate our town centres.

“We have a long way to go but real progress is being made and this award will ensure this good work continues.

“We’re determined our towns won’t be left behind and that they play a key part in ensuring Pembrokeshire is the very best place to live, work and visit it can be.”

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Senedd Member, Samuel Kurtz MS said: “I am delighted that Pembroke has been awarded such a substantial amount of money by the UK Government following the third round of Levelling Up investment.

“Pembroke is a historic town, the birthplace of a king, and one of the jewels in Pembrokeshire’s crown. The award to the Westgate to Eastgate project is a further injection of investment that will help kickstart and continue the rejuvenation of Pembroke town and the wider area.

“In awarding the funding to this project, the UK Government comment was made about the high quality of the bid and that it was ready to deliver.

“I pay tribute to the team at Pembrokeshire County Council in preparing and submitting such a high-quality proposal and to the UK Government for recognising Pembroke and the project.

“I look forward to working with all agencies to see this exciting project come to fruition.”

In 2020, Pembrokeshire County Council was awarded a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) grant for the Heart of Pembrokeshire: Rediscovering Haverfordwest Project, including the creation of a 'signature bridge' as the central feature of a 'Cultural Corridor'.

South Quay

The Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town project is in addition to, and will work alongside, an ambitious scheme underway to redevelop the historic and prominent South Quay site next to Pembroke Castle.

The work involves restoring three Grade II listed buildings, enhancing the surrounding environment, and improving the town centre, castle and waterfront access.

The first phase is funded by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and will celebrate the town’s legacy as the birthplace of the Tudor dynasty creating a visitor centre, library and café.

The second phase, funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme, will provide a new community hub and associated infrastructure.